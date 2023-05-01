Jury trial coming up for teen accused of stealing car, running woman over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A young suspect who faces some serious charges after a deadly incident in Evansville will go trial soon.
Court records show 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez is set to go to trial on Wednesday.
Rodriguez was arrested in April 2022 on charges including murder, robbery, auto theft, and leaving the scene of a deadly crash after police said he stole a car and then ran a woman over.
The coroner's office said that 33-year-old Megan Schaefer was the woman who was killed in the incident.
Rodriguez had trial dates previously scheduled in October and December 2022, but both were rescheduled.
