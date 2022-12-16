Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect

An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins.
Police wanted to speak with him and encouraged him to turn himself in.
According to the Affidavit, Collins arrived at the 1500 block of Judson Street just after 4 a.m. on December 12th. Curlee was at his house when he came out to Collins’ Vehicle. Several shots were fired after Curlee approached the driver side of Collins’ car.
Tuesday afternoon, December 13th, Collins turned himself in at EPD headquarters alongside his attorney.
Kentar Collins’ jury trial will be held on February 8th at 8am.