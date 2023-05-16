 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

Jury trial scheduled for man accused of deadly DUI hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Blake Hensley, 35, of Tell City (Perry County Jail photo)

Blake Hensley, 35, of Tell City (Perry County Jail photo)

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man accused of fleeing from the scene of a DUI crash that killed one person is scheduled to go to trial.

Court records show Blake Hensley has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.

Hensley was arrested in May after authorities said he crashed into a scooter while driving his truck under the influence, killing a Tell City woman named Amity Smitson and seriously injuring a man.

Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly Perry County hit-and-run

Authorities say Hensley took off after the crash, but that he was later found and arrested.

Court records show that Hensley was previously charged with DUI in September of 2022, and that he was sentenced to two years of probation, which he was currently serving.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you