Jury trial scheduled for man accused of deadly DUI hit-and-run

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man accused of fleeing from the scene of a DUI crash that killed one person is scheduled to go to trial.
Court records show Blake Hensley has a jury trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 30.
Hensley was arrested in May after authorities said he crashed into a scooter while driving his truck under the influence, killing a Tell City woman named Amity Smitson and seriously injuring a man.
Authorities say Hensley took off after the crash, but that he was later found and arrested.
Court records show that Hensley was previously charged with DUI in September of 2022, and that he was sentenced to two years of probation, which he was currently serving.