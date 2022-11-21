Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville

Police have provided new details on a Friday afternoon shooting that sent one juvenile victim to the hospital.

As we reported Friday, police responded to some apartments on West Mill Road after a juvenile was shot.

Police now tell us that another juvenile has been charged in connection with the shooting. We're told the suspect faces charges of criminal recklessness, in addition to drug charges.

According to police, the victim in the shooting was taken to Indianapolis. Their condition is currently unknown.

EPD officials tell us that a group of juveniles was looking at a weapon before the shooting happened. They say the juvenile who's being charged was handling the gun when it discharged and struck the victim.