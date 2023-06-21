Juvenile charged with murder in connection to deadly Owensboro shooting

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile following a deadly shooting near Ben Hawes Park.
Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Owensboro Police Department responded to the shooting on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities told us a woman who was shot was taken to the hospital, but that she died shortly after arriving.
The suspect faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Both the suspect and victim's name has yet to be released.
Deputies say an autopsy is scheduled for 8am Thursday, June 22nd. More information may be released following the autopsy.
