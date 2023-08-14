Juvenile injured in Owensboro shooting, teen suspect arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A juvenile was injured in a shooting that happened in Owensboro on Monday.
Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say it happened around noon in the area of Arizona Court and Wandering Lane.
Police tell us that the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
OPD says its Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene.
Police provided an update late Monday evening.
According to police, the juvenile male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. After making contact with the victim, police say they developed a teenage suspect in the shooting.
The 16-year-old was interviewed and subsequently arrested. Here are the charges:
Assault 1st Degree
Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 1st Offense
Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Police say the teen was no stranger to law enforcement officers.
Police tell us he has already been arrested for the following crimes:
• Theft of a Firearm
• Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 1st Offense
• Assault 2nd Degree – Domestic Violence
• Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
• Assault 4th Degree – Domestic Violence (No Visible Injury)
• Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury) (4 Counts)
• Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury)
• Shoplifting Under $500 (2 Counts)
• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree (3 Counts)
• Terroristic Threatening 2nd Degree (2 Counts)
• Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree (6 Counts)
• Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree (3 Counts)
• Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (2 Counts)
• Menacing (2 Counts)
• Resisting Arrest
• Abuse of Teacher (4 Counts)