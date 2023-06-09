K9 finds Evansville woman hiding in closet after attack on pregnant victim, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is being charged after an attack on a pregnant victim.
The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to a battery at a business on North Mary Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
A woman told police that her former roommate, April Lambert, had entered the business and slapped her in the face multiple times. The woman also told police that she's pregnant, and that Lambert knew this.
After multiple witnesses corroborated the story, officers went to search for Lambert at her home address, according to EPD.
When officers got there they say they talked to two men who claimed that Lambert wasn't home. They say the men gave conflicting information, and that a K9 officer arrived to clear the home.
EPD says the K9 was able to find Lambert hiding in an upstairs closet, and that a tourniquet had to be applied to her arm after the K9 apprehended her.
Lambert was taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery against a pregnant female and intimidation.