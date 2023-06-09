 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

K9 finds Evansville woman hiding in closet after attack on pregnant victim, police say

  • Updated
APRIL GAIL LAMBERT via Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is being charged after an attack on a pregnant victim.

The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to a battery at a business on North Mary Street just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A woman told police that her former roommate, April Lambert, had entered the business and slapped her in the face multiple times. The woman also told police that she's pregnant, and that Lambert knew this.

After multiple witnesses corroborated the story, officers went to search for Lambert at her home address, according to EPD.

When officers got there they say they talked to two men who claimed that Lambert wasn't home. They say the men gave conflicting information, and that a K9 officer arrived to clear the home.

EPD says the K9 was able to find Lambert hiding in an upstairs closet, and that a tourniquet had to be applied to her arm after the K9 apprehended her.

Lambert was taken to the hospital for treatment and then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery against a pregnant female and intimidation.

