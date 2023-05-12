 Skip to main content
K9 tracks down break-in suspect in Posey County, sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0
John Murphy

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A break-in suspect was found hiding in the woods in Posey County after a K9 tracked him down, according to authorities.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home just outside of Mount Vernon where a man, 51-year-old John Murphy, was reportedly trying to break in.

The sheriff's office says deputies arrived at the home and learned that Murphy had ran off.

With some help from a PCSO K9, authorities say they found murphy hiding in the woods.

Murphy was arrested on a felony warrant, and was taken to the Posey County Jail where he's being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

