K9 tracks down break-in suspect in Posey County, sheriff says

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A break-in suspect was found hiding in the woods in Posey County after a K9 tracked him down, according to authorities.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home just outside of Mount Vernon where a man, 51-year-old John Murphy, was reportedly trying to break in.
The sheriff's office says deputies arrived at the home and learned that Murphy had ran off.
With some help from a PCSO K9, authorities say they found murphy hiding in the woods.
Murphy was arrested on a felony warrant, and was taken to the Posey County Jail where he's being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.