Kids taken to hospital after babysitter accused of giving them pills, EPD says

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110 both Thursday and Friday. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. &&