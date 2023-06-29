Kids taken to hospital after babysitter accused of giving them pills, EPD says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
414 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, EVANSVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM
CDT/1030 AM EDT/ FOR WARRICK...NORTHEASTERN VANDERBURGH...WEST
CENTRAL SPENCER...SOUTHEASTERN GIBSON...SOUTH CENTRAL PIKE AND
NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON COUNTIES...

At 910 AM CDT/1010 AM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over
Chandler, moving south at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Evansville, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Lynnville, Folsomville, Elberfeld, Chrisney, Somerville, Tennyson,
Spurgeon and Mackey.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 29.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorm winds will impact portions of northeastern
White, southwestern Wabash, southern Edwards, Vanderburgh,
southwestern Gibson, northern Posey and northeastern Henderson
Counties through 930 AM CDT...

At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong
winds associated with thunderstorms. These strong winds were
advancing southwest across the Evansville metro area and southwest
Gibson County. This line will advance southwest across the Wabash
Valley and Posey County, as well as Henderson through 930 am.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Owensville around 855 AM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Evansville,
Melody Hill, Grayville, Henderson and Crossville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for
southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 105 to 110 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the
Pennyrile region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and
east of a line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Kids taken to hospital after babysitter accused of giving them pills, EPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
Deana Byrd, 24, Evansville

Deana Byrd, 24, Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing multiple drug and neglect theft charges after police say the kids she was babysitting were found unconscious.

As we reported Wednesday, police were sent to a home on Althaus Avenue for a medical emergency after a mother called 911 and said she had just found her three kids unconscious at their babysitter's house.

EPD says that officers entered the home to help the kids, and that they saw orange pill capsules that were broken in half inside.

According to EPD, two of the kids, who are both below the age of 10, regained consciousness. However, they were stumbling and falling when trying to get into the ambulance, EPD said. They say the third child was still unconscious when they were loaded into the ambulance.

As officers continued to help the kids, they say one child told them that their babysitter, 24-year-old Deana Byrd had been giving them pills.

When officers detained Byrd, they say she appeared to be under the influence.

The mother told police that when she went to pick her kids up, Byrd was sitting on the porch and seemed impaired. She said that Byrd told her the kids were inside, and that she went in and found them unresponsive.

When the mother found the kids unresponsive and told Byrd she had called 911, she claimed Byrd told her that she "wasn't going to jail for no kids," police said.

Police say they spoke to one of the kids at the hospital, who said Byrd was taking pills and had offered some to them and their siblings. The child said that Byrd showed them how to snort the pills, and that they and their siblings each took three or four different pills Byrd had given them.

When EPD interviewed Byrd in the interview room, they say she still seemed impaired. They say she denied taking pills or giving the kids pills, but claimed that the kids like to "snoop." 

Officers got a search warrant for Byrd's home and say they found pills and pill capsules in various rooms around the home.

Byrd was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you