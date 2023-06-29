Kids taken to hospital after babysitter accused of giving them pills, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing multiple drug and neglect theft charges after police say the kids she was babysitting were found unconscious.
As we reported Wednesday, police were sent to a home on Althaus Avenue for a medical emergency after a mother called 911 and said she had just found her three kids unconscious at their babysitter's house.
EPD says that officers entered the home to help the kids, and that they saw orange pill capsules that were broken in half inside.
According to EPD, two of the kids, who are both below the age of 10, regained consciousness. However, they were stumbling and falling when trying to get into the ambulance, EPD said. They say the third child was still unconscious when they were loaded into the ambulance.
As officers continued to help the kids, they say one child told them that their babysitter, 24-year-old Deana Byrd had been giving them pills.
When officers detained Byrd, they say she appeared to be under the influence.
The mother told police that when she went to pick her kids up, Byrd was sitting on the porch and seemed impaired. She said that Byrd told her the kids were inside, and that she went in and found them unresponsive.
When the mother found the kids unresponsive and told Byrd she had called 911, she claimed Byrd told her that she "wasn't going to jail for no kids," police said.
Police say they spoke to one of the kids at the hospital, who said Byrd was taking pills and had offered some to them and their siblings. The child said that Byrd showed them how to snort the pills, and that they and their siblings each took three or four different pills Byrd had given them.
When EPD interviewed Byrd in the interview room, they say she still seemed impaired. They say she denied taking pills or giving the kids pills, but claimed that the kids like to "snoop."
Officers got a search warrant for Byrd's home and say they found pills and pill capsules in various rooms around the home.
Byrd was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.