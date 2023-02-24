 Skip to main content
Knox County authorities looking for potentially dangerous wanted man

  0
Michael Eugene Beamon (Knox County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Knox County, Indiana are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for Michael Eugene Beamon, shown in the photo you see here.

KCSO says Beamon is wanted for violating his probation after being accused of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Court records show a warrant was issued for Beamon's arrest on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Beamon is considered violent and potentially dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him, and to call law enforcement immediately.

