Knox County couple accused of neglecting their four children

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Knox County couple is behind bars after being accused of neglecting their four children.
The Indiana State Police said that 42-year-old Aaron Bourland and 34-year-old Amanda Bourland were arrested after an investigation.
According to ISP, detectives learned that the kids were living in poor conditions, had little food to eat, and weren't receiving proper medical attention.
Police say the four kids ages range from 13-years-old to 2-months-old.
The Bourlands were arrested on felony neglect charges and booked into the Knox County Jail, where they're being held on bond.
Police say the kids were taken into the custody of child services.