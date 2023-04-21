 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knox County couple accused of neglecting their four children

  • Updated
  • 0

A Knox County couple is behind bars after being accused of neglecting their four children.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A Knox County couple is behind bars after being accused of neglecting their four children.

The Indiana State Police said that 42-year-old Aaron Bourland and 34-year-old Amanda Bourland were arrested after an investigation.

According to ISP, detectives learned that the kids were living in poor conditions, had little food to eat, and weren't receiving proper medical attention.

Police say the four kids ages range from 13-years-old to 2-months-old.

The Bourlands were arrested on felony neglect charges and booked into the Knox County Jail, where they're being held on bond.

Police say the kids were taken into the custody of child services.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you