Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana.
We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot.
The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that 26-year-old Triston Kelley of Vincennes had been charged in the child's death.
According to police, Kelley was arrested and charged with felony neglect resulting in death on Friday. They say Kelley was taking into custody on a warrant after being found by authorities.
No other details on the incident have been released.