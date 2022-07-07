Knox County man facing attempted murder charge after shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in Vincennes, Indiana on Wednesday.
Police say they arrested 26-year-old Gavin K. Willoughby on an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon in connection to the shooting.
According to the Vincennes Police Department, officers were called to an area of Wilbur Street near Hunter Court around 3 p.m. Wednesday after gunshots were fired in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings and talked to the victim.
The victim identified Willoughby as the gunman, according to officers. They say the victim claimed that Willoughby fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing the scene.
Police say they later found and arrested Willoughby.
Willoughby was booked into the Knox County Jail, where he's being held on a $75,000 bond.