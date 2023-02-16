Large amount of meth and synthetic marijuana seized in Hopkins County investigation

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky say they've made an arrest in a drug investigation that started at the beginning of 2023.
Investigators with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say 35-year-old Chase Copeland was arrested as a result of the investigation.
Detectives say they they had made multiple controlled purchases of large amounts of meth from Copeland in the days leading up to his arrest.
On Wednesday, investigators say they pulled Copeland over as he was leaving the Baymont Inn, leading to the discovery of a large amount of suspected meth and synthetic marijuana in his hotel room.
Scales, a pipe, baggies, and a loaded handgun were also found during the search, and authorities say that Copeland has multiple prior felony convictions.
Copeland was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a long list of charges.
Investigators say they expect to make more arrests in this ongoing investigation.