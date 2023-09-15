Large bag of cocaine found in Burger King cup during Madisonville traffic stop, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Two people are facing charges in Madisonville after police say they found a large bag of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday.
A Madisonville Police Department officer says they spotted Quinton Sydnor driving down I-69 on Thursday afternoon, speeding, hitting the fog lines, and following a semi too close.
When the officer pulled the car over, they say they also found Ricki Sydnor in the passenger seat.
MPD says Quinton and Ricki both seemed nervous, and that Quinton said he had a suspended license and had just gotten out of jail.
When officers used a K9 to sniff the car, they say it alerted to the presence of drugs.
During a search of the car, officers say they found a small snorting straw, marijuana residue, a loaded handgun, and a large bag of cocaine.
According to MPD, the bag of cocaine was stashed inside a Burger King cup, and weighed about a quarter of a pound.
MPD says Ricki claimed the cocaine was Quinton's, but that Quinton said Ricki was lying. Both were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug charges.