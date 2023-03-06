Leader of Evansville meth trafficking ring sentenced to federal prison

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this morning to Wednesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
morning to 34.3 feet this afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 35.1 feet Wednesday
morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Wednesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Leader of Evansville meth trafficking ring sentenced to federal prison

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel sentencing graphic mgn

An Evansville man who was the leader of a meth trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to federal prison, authorities announced Monday.

Federal officials say 38-year-old Seroy Mobley was sentenced to just over 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to meth and firearm charges.

Authorities with the justice department say Mobley was the leader of a meth trafficking conspiracy that brought the drug from California to Evansville. They say he's the last of the group's four members to be sentenced.

Court documents say that Mobley would receive large amounts of meth in the mail, which he would distribute to mid-level dealers.

During the execution of a search warrant at Mobley’s Evansville residence, Evansville Police Department officers located a .38 caliber revolver, two digital scales, and 384 grams of meth in an infant’s room.

In total, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Evansville Police Department seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine and a .38 caliber revolver involved in the conspiracy.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you