Leader of Evansville meth trafficking ring sentenced to federal prison

An Evansville man who was the leader of a meth trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced to federal prison, authorities announced Monday.
Federal officials say 38-year-old Seroy Mobley was sentenced to just over 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to meth and firearm charges.
Authorities with the justice department say Mobley was the leader of a meth trafficking conspiracy that brought the drug from California to Evansville. They say he's the last of the group's four members to be sentenced.
Court documents say that Mobley would receive large amounts of meth in the mail, which he would distribute to mid-level dealers.
During the execution of a search warrant at Mobley’s Evansville residence, Evansville Police Department officers located a .38 caliber revolver, two digital scales, and 384 grams of meth in an infant’s room.
In total, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Evansville Police Department seized 25 pounds of methamphetamine and a .38 caliber revolver involved in the conspiracy.