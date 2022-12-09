Local Kentucky State Police troopers make multiple DUI and felony drug arrests

Kentucky State Police troopers serving western communities in the state have made multiple DUI and felony drug-related arrests recently.
A Friday news release from KSP details three incidents, all taking place on Wednesday.
KSP says the first incident happened at a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins County line. There, they say 51-year-old Maurice Summers of Graham was arrested for DUI and drug trafficking, plus multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
In a separate incident in Central City, troopers say they saw a pickup truck with no registration plates. They say they tried to pull the truck over, but that the driver took off instead of stopping. According to KSP, 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn of White Plains was behind the wheel, with 31-year-old Andrea Conrad of Nebo in the passenger seat. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants, and KSP says Gunn was also under the influence of and in possession of drugs. They say both Gunn and Conrad are also felons, and that a gun was found in the truck.
Over in Nortonville, KSP says a Florida man, 22-year-old Allan Rebolledo of Miami, was stopped for speeding. KSP says Rebolledo was under the influence and in possession of marijuana and cocaine. He faces drug and DUI charges, plus charges for other traffic offenses.
No other details on the arrests were released.