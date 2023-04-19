'Lock It Or Lose It' police campaign billboards go up in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've been looking for a sign to lock your vehicle up, here it is.
The Henderson Police Department says community members might notice newly-erected "Lock It Or Lose It" billboards as they drive around the city.
The billboards serve as a reminder of the department's "Lock It Or Lose It" campaign, which was started back in March as the result of a rise in thefts targeting unlocked vehicles.
In addition to locking up your vehicle, HPD recommends removing all valuables from it, closing your garage, closing and locking any outside doors, and turning on any exterior lights.
HPD says the billboards are thanks in-part to Henderson PIO Holly Blanford.