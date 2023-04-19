 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN
KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

'Lock It Or Lose It' police campaign billboards go up in Henderson

Lock it or lose it billboard

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — If you've been looking for a sign to lock your vehicle up, here it is.

The Henderson Police Department says community members might notice newly-erected "Lock It Or Lose It" billboards as they drive around the city.

The billboards serve as a reminder of the department's "Lock It Or Lose It" campaign, which was started back in March as the result of a rise in thefts targeting unlocked vehicles.

In addition to locking up your vehicle, HPD recommends removing all valuables from it, closing your garage, closing and locking any outside doors, and turning on any exterior lights.

HPD says the billboards are thanks in-part to Henderson PIO Holly Blanford.

