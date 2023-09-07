Louisville man accused of transporting large amounts of fentanyl and meth to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Kentucky man is facing drug charges after being accused of delivering large amounts of potentially deadly drugs to Evansville.
Drug task force investigators say that back in March, they got tips from multiple sources about Stanley Dunn delivering large amounts of fentanyl and meth to Evansville from Louisville, Kentucky.
Police say they linked Dunn to a previous meth dealing arrest on South Grand Avenue in Evansville by searching a suspected dealer's cell phone.
As authorities continued to search the phone, they say they found messages about deals involving large amounts of drugs.
On Wednesday, authorities say they saw Dunn and his girlfriend, Laroyal Booker, arrive at a local hotel as they were conducting surveillance. They say they watched Dunn go to a home on Monroe Avenue and meet with Joshua Brown.
Detectives say they watched Dunn leave the home with Brown and go back to the hotel. They say Brown eventually left the hotel, and that he was pulled over in a vehicle rented by Dunn with about 200 grams of meth and some marijuana.
After arresting Brown, police say they learned that Dunn and Booker had left the hotel. They say they found Dunn and Booker as they were driving, and that they pulled them over.
Police say Booker and Dunn were both detained, and that they saw a meth pipe on the passenger seat, leading to a probable cause search of the car.
During their search of the car, authorities say they found a stolen handgun, several ammo magazines, several grams of fentanyl and meth, and about 5 pounds of marijuana in the trunk. They say they also found several notebooks that were possible drug ledgers, as well as a notebook containing drug prices per gram.
Authorities brought Dunn in for an interview, and say he admitted to selling meth to Brown, and to having a large amount of marijuana. They say he also told them he had several bags of potting soil, which he planned on selling and trying to pass off as marijuana.
Investigators say they also interviewed Booker, who confirmed that Brown had come to the hotel room and bought two bags of meth.
Dunn, Booker, and Brown were all arrested on a variety of drug charges. A mugshot for Booker wasn't immediately released.