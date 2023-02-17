Madisonville AT&T manager admits to stealing at least $10K from store, police say

A manager at the AT&T store in Madisonville, Kentucky, has been arrested after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars from the store, according to police.
Investigators with the Madisonville Police Department say they were contacted by the store's area sales manager, who reported that more than $25,000 had been stolen from the store in Madisonville.
According to MPD, manager Katie Covington of Guthrie was interviewed, and admitted to stealing at least $10,000 from the store over a two-month period.
Covington was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail, but her mug shot has not been made available at this time.
MPD says the investigation into the theft is ongoing.