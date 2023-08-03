Madisonville couple charged after 6-week-old suffers skull fracture from punch to the head

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville couple is behind bars on abuse charges after an infant was seriously injured.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called on Tuesday about a child abuse incident on North Scott Street.
According to MPD, a 6-week-old was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital to be treated for a skull fracture.
Police say Ashley Phillips initially claimed her teen son had dropped the child, causing the injuries.
They say Phillips later changed her story, and admitted that her boyfriend Marvin Lopez had punched the infant in the head while the couple was physically fighting.
Police say Phillips also admitted to fabricating the story and coercing her teen son into taking blame for the incident and lying to the police.
Lopez and Phillips were both booked into the Hopkins County Jail on criminal abuse charges.
Phillips is also charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process.