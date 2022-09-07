 Skip to main content
Madisonville man accused of creating child porn arrested on 34 charges, police say

Steven Buchanan, age 44, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of creating child pornography.

The Madisonville Police Department said Wednesday that 44-year-old Steven Buchanan was arrested on 34 child pornography charges.

According to police, a warrant was served at Buchanan's home as the result of a joint investigation with the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Police say that through the investigation, it was determined that Buchanan had created pornographic material and that the victim was under the age of 16.

Buchanan was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Jail records show Buchanan is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

