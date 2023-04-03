Madisonville man accused of DUI with unrestrained child in the car

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville man was arrested after being accused of driving under the influence with an unrestrained child in the back seat.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were patrolling on East Broadway Street over the weekend when they saw William Ramirez behind the wheel.
MPD says Remirez was seen making an abrupt turn without using a turn signal after partially driving onto a sidewalk.
When officers pulled Ramirez over, they say his speech was slurred and his movement was slow. They say they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.
After taking some field sobriety tests, Ramirez blew a .217 on a breath test, MPD said.
Police say a young child was also in the back seat of Ramirez's car without a seat belt or any restraints.
Ramirez was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including DUI, careless driving, failure to use a child restraint, and endangering the welfare of a minor.