Madisonville man accused of fentanyl trafficking

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was recently arrested on several drug trafficking charges after police say they found suspected fentanyl pills during the search.
A report released by the Madisonville Police Department on Monday says 23-year-old Jacerri Johnson was arrested on charges including fentanyl trafficking and marijuana trafficking.
Johnson's arrest follows the execution of a search warrant at a home on Southland Drive in Madisonville, according to police.
MPD says that during the search, detectives found a small black plastic bag containing multiple "Perc 30s" pills, which are known to contain fentanyl. They say they also found a backpack with suspected marijuana and a .25 caliber handgun inside.
As detectives continued to search the residence, they say they uncovered a small digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
According to MPD, detectives had also previously conducted two controlled purchases on Johnson, where they were able to purchase multiple "Perc 30s," all known to contain suspected fentanyl.
Johnson is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million bond. He's due in court on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.