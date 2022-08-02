Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair.
The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
When officers spoke with her and other witnesses around, they say they were told that 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville had taken alcohol and "spiked" the child's lemonade drink.
MPD says that Med Center was notified, and that the child was taken to the emergency room.
Officers looked for Oglesby and found him walking through the fairgrounds, according to MPD. They say Oglesby was drunk when they found him.
Oglesby was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges, including Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, and Public Intoxication.