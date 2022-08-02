 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana,
Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson.

* WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 741 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2
inches of rain has already fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the same saturated grounds across the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Newburgh, Melody Hill, Darmstadt,
Kasson, and Hebbardsville.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today and
continuing through Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon,
Illinois, to Cairo, to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat
indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon and Wednesday
afternoon.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair

  • 0
Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville, via Hopkins County Jail

Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville, via Hopkins County Jail

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair.

The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.

When officers spoke with her and other witnesses around, they say they were told that 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville had taken alcohol and "spiked" the child's lemonade drink.

MPD says that Med Center was notified, and that the child was taken to the emergency room.

Officers looked for Oglesby and found him walking through the fairgrounds, according to MPD. They say Oglesby was drunk when they found him.

Oglesby was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges, including Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, and Public Intoxication.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you