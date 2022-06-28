 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madisonville man accused of sexually abusing child

  • 0
Carlos Hightower Hopkins County Jail

Carlos Hightower (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

The Madisonville Police Department says 40-year-old Carlos Hightower was arrested on a warrant for charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

According to police, a family member of the victim reported the abuse earlier in June.

When investigators interviewed the victim, they said that the assault had happened when they were left at Hightower's home. Police say the victim also told them that the abuse had happened multiple times.

Hightower was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. He will appear in court on July 1 at 9 a.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you