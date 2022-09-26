Madisonville man accused of stabbing woman with kitchen knife

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a woman with a kitchen knife.
A news release issued by the Madisonville Police Department on Monday says 49-year-old Jeremy Messamore was arrested on the charge of first degree assault after the stabbing, which happened at an apartment in the Hidden Hills Apartments complex on Allison Avenue.
At the apartment, police say they found a woman in the kitchen holding her wound, They say the woman claimed that Messamore had stabbed her with a kitchen knife.
According to MPD, the woman had a deep puncture wound, and had to be taken to the hospital. They say a bloody kitchen knife was found at the scene and taken as evidence.
A witness told authorities that they saw Messamore grab a knife out of a drawer and stab the victim, according to the police report.
When authorities spoke with Messamore, they say he claimed that the woman had actually pulled the knife on him and that he turned it around on her.
Messamore is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on $10,000 bond.