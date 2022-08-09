Madisonville man accused of using grandma's name for delivery of suspected fentanyl and meth

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after being accused of attempting to use his grandmother's name to receive a package containing suspected fentanyl and meth.
The Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit says it received information on Monday surrounding 31-year-old Bryan White getting a package of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. According to investigators, White has been the primary target in an ongoing federal drug trafficking investigation led by multiple agencies.
According to authorities, the package was being mailed from Glendale, Arizona, which is a known source state for drug traffickers.
They say the package was addressed to White's grandmother, but that it was seized by a US Postal Inspector.
After a search warrant was granted for the package, investigators say they looked inside and found around 1,000 blue "Perc30" pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl, in addition to six ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Investigators say that after the package was searched, a controlled delivery of the package was made at White's home, where he was arrested.
White was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on drug trafficking and importing charges.