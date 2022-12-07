Madisonville man admits to drinking before crashing into house, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he admitted to drinking before crashing into a house.
Police say they were called to a home on Corbly Avenue near Hopwell Street around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a vehicle reportedly hit a house.
When officers arrived in the area, they say they saw 42-year-old Juan Alonzo standing outside the vehicle parked in the roadway.
According to police, Alonzo said he was trying to move the vehicle when he backed into the house, causing significant damage to both the home and the vehicle. Police say Alonzo also admitted to drinking, and that he smelled like alcohol.
Officers say they gave Alonzo field sobriety tests, but that he wouldn't follow instructions.
Alonzo was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail, where he blew a .146 on a breath test, police say. He faces charges of OMVWI, among other charges for not having insurance or a registration plate.