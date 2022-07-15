Madisonville man admitted to drinking 'large amount' of alcohol before pursuit, police say

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after admitting to drinking a large amount of alcohol before starting a pursuit early Friday morning, according to police.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday when an officer was driving down South Main Street on routine patrol.
As the officer was patrolling, they saw a vehicle coming up behind them at a high rate of speed.
The officer says the driver passed them up, swerving across the road nearly losing control. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, they say he refused to stop.
As the pursuit continued, police say spike strips were deployed on a railroad bridge on South Main Street. Shortly after hitting the spike strips, the driver got out of the car and tried to walk away, according to police.
Police say they took the driver into custody and identified him as 27-year-old Kristopher Ervin of Madisonville. They say Ervin admitted to consuming a large amount of alcohol, and that an open alcoholic drink was found inside his car.
Ervin was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving, and fleeing from police.