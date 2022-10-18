Madisonville man arrested for 1994 murder of Gary, Indiana woman

A Madisonville man will face charges related to a cold case from 1994 in Lake County, Indiana.
60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith faces charges of murder and other charges related to the death of then 69-year-old Gloria Hansell of Gary, Indiana.
FBI announced the charges following the cold case after the investigation by the Gang Response Investigative Team collected enough evidence to charge Smith.
According to the FBI, Hansell was found strangled inside her home on Buchanan Street on June 17, 1994. She was a widow and lived alone at the time of the murder.
In 2020, G.R.I.T. requested Indiana State Police Lowell Regional Laboratory to re-examine evidence collected in the case. It was through analysis of the male DNA in the victim's sexual assault kit that Smith was developed as a suspect in the investigation.
A witness reported Smith going into the home a couple of times before the murder.
Smith was booked in the Hopkins County Jail on October 3rd on the warrant from another state. Extradition proceedings have started to move Smith to Lake County Jail.