Madisonville man caught with fentanyl pills after failing drug test, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville man is behind bars after police say they caught him with fentanyl pills.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department were contacted by Kentucky Probation and Parole about a drug offense on Wednesday.
Police say they talked to a probation officer, who said that 22-year-old Jadon Holloway had tested positive for fentanyl on a drug test.
MPD officers detained Holloway and searched him, and said they found a bag of pills that contained fentanyl.
Inside Holloway's shoe, officers said they also found another bag with more pills that were blue with "M" markings on them.
Holloway was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail.