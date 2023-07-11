Madisonville man caught with marijuana was driving with unrestrained child in the car, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they pulled 31-year-old Terrell Hobgood over on Monday after noticing the window of his car was excessively tinted.
Police say Hobgood had a suspended driver's license and that a strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car.
While at the window of the vehicle, police say they noticed a small, young child sitting in the front passenger seat unrestrained.
MPD says officers asked Hobgood to step out of the car and conducted a search, leading to the discovery of a large bag of marijuana.
Hobgood was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.