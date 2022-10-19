 Skip to main content
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

Michael Cunningham age 57 via Hopkins County Jail

Michael Cunningham age 57 via Hopkins County Jail

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.

Police arrived in the area and said they talked to the residents, who told them the man had knocked on their door before going to the back of the home and dropping a small bottle of alcohol on their porch.

MPD says officers found the man, 57-year-old Michael Cunningham, nearby. They said Cunningham's eyes were glossy, and that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from him.

When asked what he was doing at the home on Oak Street, Cunningham said he was going to see his cousin, according to police. Police said that the residents on Oak Street didn't know who Cunningham was.

While officers were talking to Cunningham, they say they told them he was carrying a pellet rifle around in case he saw a squirrel to shoot.

Police said they believed Cunningham was manifestly under the influence and a danger to himself or others. He was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the charge of Public Intoxication.

