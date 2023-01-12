Madisonville Police: Man arrested after showing up drunk at home trying to start fight

A Madisonville man is facing multiple charges including menacing, assault of a police officer, and terroristic threatening, after authorities say he showed up drunk at a home trying to start a fight.
Police say they went to a home early Thursday morning around 1:45 a.m. after someone called 911 and said that 30-year-old Johnathan Butler was at the home trying to fight someone.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, the 911 caller said that there were several kids in the home who were scared.
MPD says officers arrived at the scene and saw Butler on the porch screaming and yelling. They say he smelled like alcohol, and was under the influence to the point where he was a danger to himself or others.
As police tried to talk to Butler they say he kept yelling so they took him into custody. While police were arresting Butler, they say he pulled away and hurt an officer, and that he was banging his head and feet against everything once he was finally put in the cruiser, resulting in him being pepper sprayed.
According to MPD, Butler made a number of different threats throughout the incident against the people at the home, police officers, jail staff, and their families.
Butler was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on multiple charges including terroristic threatening, menacing, assaulting a police officer, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.