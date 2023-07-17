Madisonville teen caught with drugs after almost crashing into officer, authorities say

MADISONIVLLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville teen is facing drug trafficking charges after getting pulled over on Saturday.
An officer with the Madisonville Police Department was driving down Whittington Drive on Saturday night when they say another driver crossed the center line, almost causing a wreck.
Police say they pulled the driver over and identified them as 19-year-old Marquise Henderson.
MPD says the smell of marijuana was coming from the car, and that there was a loaded Radical AR-15 in the front passenger seat next to Henderson.
Police say they found a pill crusher with powder inside, which Henderson said was "perc 30s."
As officers searched the car, they say they found marijuana and rolling papers, plus dozens of blue "M 30" pills possibly laced with fentanyl.
They say they also found a baggie of suspected meth, along with a large amount of cash.
In another container in the back floorboard, officers say they found more cash and about 19 THC vape pens.
Henderson was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of drug trafficking and careless driving.