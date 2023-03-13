Madisonville woman accused of DUI with four young kids in the car

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she was driving under the influence with four young kids in the car.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened after midnight on Saturday, when an officer patrolling on South Main Street saw a driver swerving and crossing over the marked lines on the road.
The officer said they pulled the driver over, and identified her as 30-year-old Claudia Hernandez.
While speaking with Hernandez, officers say they smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle, and notice that there were four young kids between the ages of 3 and 10 inside the car.
MPD says officers ran Hernandez's information and learned she was driving on a license suspended for prior DUIs and failure to answer court summons.
The officer said they had Hernandez get out of the car to talk, and that they could smell the alcohol on her. The officer says Hernandez said she had one beer, but that she changed her story and said it was one to one and a half beers.
According to the police report, the officer had Hernandez take several field sobriety tests, and said that the presence of alcohol was detected in her breath with a roadside test.
At the jail, MPD says Hernandez refused to take a breath test.
Hernandez was booked in the jail on charges of DUI and operating on a suspended license.