Madisonville woman accused of threatening to burn down officer's home, kill his family

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville woman is accused of making some serious threats to a police officer while being arrested.
Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were called to a restaurant on McCoy Avenue after someone called 911 and said that 50-year-old Lisa Crawford had pulled into the parking lot and hit a ditch.
The 911 caller went on to explain that Crawford the entered the restaurant while under the influence and gotten into an argument with someone.
When police showed up and approached Crawford, they say they could smell alcohol on her, and that she was staggering and agitated.
While being taken to jail, Crawford threatened to burn an officer's house down, kill his family, and then leave town after being released.
After being booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening, Crawford was released on a $500 bond.