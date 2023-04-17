 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Madisonville woman accused of threatening to burn down officer's home, kill his family

  • Updated
  • 0
Lisa Crawford, 50, of Madisonville

Lisa Crawford, 50, of Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Madisonville woman is accused of making some serious threats to a police officer while being arrested.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were called to a restaurant on McCoy Avenue after someone called 911 and said that 50-year-old Lisa Crawford had pulled into the parking lot and hit a ditch.

The 911 caller went on to explain that Crawford the entered the restaurant while under the influence and gotten into an argument with someone.

When police showed up and approached Crawford, they say they could smell alcohol on her, and that she was staggering and agitated.

While being taken to jail, Crawford threatened to burn an officer's house down, kill his family, and then leave town after being released.

After being booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening, Crawford was released on a $500 bond.

