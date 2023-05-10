Madisonville woman accused of using another person's account to buy new iPhone 14

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is being charged in Madisonville after being accused of using someone else's account to buy a phone.
The Madisonville Police Department says Robin Hogan was arrested after getting into another woman's Spectrum account and ordering a $1099.99 iPhone 14.
Police say the phone was put in Hogan's name when purchased, and that she made the purchase without the permission of the actual account owner.
According to MPD, Hogan had been staying with the victim's father, and was able to get information at the home on how to access the Spectrum account.
Hogan was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 bond but was later released, jail records show.
Police say Hogan faces the charge of unlawful access to a computer.