Madisonville woman arrested on meth trafficking charges after search of home

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman is behind bars on multiple meth trafficking charges after police say an controlled purchase of the drug led to her arrest.
The Madisonville Police Department says detectives had previously made a controlled purchase of meth from 36-year-old Amber Stempian at a home on Bell Drive.
MPD says the Bell Drive home was searched on Tuesday, and that several drug-related items were found, along with scales, baggies, meth, and a roll of cash.
Stempian was arrested booked into the Hopkins County Jail on two meth trafficking charges.