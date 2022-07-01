Madisonville woman charged with assault after knife attack

A Madisonville, Kentucky woman is behind bars after being accused of attacking someone with a knife.
A Madisonville Police Department officer was sent to a home on Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday after someone there called 911 to report a stabbing.
Police say the 911 caller said that 31-year-old Melissa Barber had stabbed another person at the home. When police arrived at the house, they say they found Barber in the back yard and detained her.
According to MPD, Barber admitted to stabbing the victim over a confrontation. The victim told police that the attack happened when they went to the home for a cigarette, and that Barber was acting "bizarre and violent."
Police say the victim had lacerations on their arm and a puncture mark in the triceps area.
Barber was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on an assault charge.