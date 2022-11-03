Man accused of assaulting pregnant woman, resisting arrest in Evansville

A man is facing a long list of charges after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Evansville.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on South Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon after a pregnant woman called 911 and said she had been pushed down and spit on.
Police say they arrived at the home and saw that the woman had been visibly injured, and that she had dried spit on her.
EPD says the officers tried to place the offender, 41-year-old Cornelius Harrell, into custody, but that he resisted.
Police say that when Harrell was eventually placed into custody, drugs were found on him.
Harrell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of drug possession and dealing, battery against a pregnant female, resisting law enforcement, felony battery by bodily waste, and more.