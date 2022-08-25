Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street.
A Deaconess employee said she was working the night shift, and that she was attacked by a patient early Wednesday morning after patients started waking up.
The employee told police she had gotten coffee out for patients in a glass carafe and went back to the nursing station. She said that's when 38-year-old Justin Keith started banging the glass against the nursing station's window.
The employee told police that Keith's banging caused the carafe to break, sending glass shards flying everywhere. The employee said they exited the nursing station to try and calm Keith down, but Keith got behind her and wrapped his arm around her neck, choking her.
Police say the employee recounted being dragged around by Keith as she attempted to get away.
Other employees said they witnessed the incident and got involved, freeing the employee who was attacked and ending up on the ground with Keith.
Several Deaconess employees had cuts from the broken glass, and the employee who was attacked had a red mark on her neck, according to police.
Another patient who witnessed the incident said they had talked to Keith before the attack, and that they believed the attack was premeditated. The witness told police that Keith had held up the coffee carafe and said "this will hurt somebody" before the attack happened, according to the affidavit.
An employee said they asked Keith why he attacked the other employee, and he said "he was scared," the police report says.
Police say Keith later told them he was trying to leave the facility, and that the employee had stopped him. He said that he tried to get away and "tussled" with the employee, according to EPD.
Keith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.