...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man accused of attacking employee at Madisonville Salvation Army

  Updated
  • 0
Solomon Hubbard

Solomon Hubbard (Hopkins County Jail)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars on assault charges in Hopkins County after police say he attacked a woman and an employee at the local Salvation Army.

The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Salvation Army on McCoy Avenue Thursday night for a fight between several men.

When officers arrived, they say they found Solomon Hubbard in a headlock, bleeding from the head.

Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Hubbard.

Through their investigation, officers say they learned Hubbard had attacked another person, who then went to the Salvation Army for help. 

Police say Hubbard came to the Salvation Army looking for the woman, and that he attacked an employee who confronted him.

MPD says Hubbard was found in a headlock because he was subdued by several other men who stepped in to help the employee.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital for treatment then booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.

