Man accused of attacking employee at Madisonville Salvation Army

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars on assault charges in Hopkins County after police say he attacked a woman and an employee at the local Salvation Army.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Salvation Army on McCoy Avenue Thursday night for a fight between several men.
When officers arrived, they say they found Solomon Hubbard in a headlock, bleeding from the head.
Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Hubbard.
Through their investigation, officers say they learned Hubbard had attacked another person, who then went to the Salvation Army for help.
Police say Hubbard came to the Salvation Army looking for the woman, and that he attacked an employee who confronted him.
MPD says Hubbard was found in a headlock because he was subdued by several other men who stepped in to help the employee.
Hubbard was taken to the hospital for treatment then booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges including assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass.