Man accused of attacking police officer in Washington after being caught with meth

Joshua Jackson mugshot via Daviess County Jail

A man was arrested in Daviess County, Indiana, after police say he got into a fight with an officer after being caught with meth in his possession.

The Washington Police Department says it happened on Thursday evening when officers were performing a welfare check at a home on SE 7th Street.

While investigating, WPD says officers discovered that 39-year-old Joshua Jackson had been in possession of more than 10 grams of meth.

Police say Jackson tried to run, and that he got into a fight with an officer. Both Jackson and the officer were taken to the Daviess Community Hospital to be checked out.

WPD says Jackson was arrested on charges of dealing meth and resisting law enforcement.

