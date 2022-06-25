 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man accused of attacking, trying to run woman over in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
NICHOLAS DAKOTA HAYES, 25, Vanderburgh County Jail

Nicholas Hayes (Vanderburgh County Jail booking photo)

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he attacked a woman and reportedly tried to run her over.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and John Street around 1 a.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report an incident involving a man and a woman in a white SUV.

Police say the man, who they identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Hayes, was seen hitting and choking the woman.

Officers said that before they arrived, three different witnesses reported seeing Hayes trying to run the woman over with the white SUV while she was trying to get away from him.

Police say Hayes admitted to drinking and refused to take a chemical test, but that he was visibly intoxicated. They say he denied any wrongdoing and demanded that the officers let him go.

Hayes was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, strangulation, and DUI. Jail records show he was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you