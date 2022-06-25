Man accused of attacking, trying to run woman over in Evansville

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he attacked a woman and reportedly tried to run her over.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and John Street around 1 a.m. Saturday after several people called 911 to report an incident involving a man and a woman in a white SUV.
Police say the man, who they identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Hayes, was seen hitting and choking the woman.
Officers said that before they arrived, three different witnesses reported seeing Hayes trying to run the woman over with the white SUV while she was trying to get away from him.
Police say Hayes admitted to drinking and refused to take a chemical test, but that he was visibly intoxicated. They say he denied any wrongdoing and demanded that the officers let him go.
Hayes was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, strangulation, and DUI. Jail records show he was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.