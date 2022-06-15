Man accused of attempting to rob Evansville liquor store

An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly attempting to rob a local liquor store.
Evansville police responded to the Liquor Locker on North Heidelbach Avenue after a report of a hold-up in progress at the location.
A store employee told officers that a man came into the store, pulled out a knife, and attempted to rob them. The man then ran off.
Officers said they found 47-year-old Jason Faulkner in the area following the incident.
He was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of robbery, resisting law enforcement, and possession of drugs.