Man accused of beating pregnant woman before running away from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man accused of beating a pregnant woman on Saturday was already wanted on a felony warrant for the same crime, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday after dispatchers got a 911 call where a woman was heard yelling and crying before the call disconnected.
EPD says officers arrived at the home and found a pregnant woman with blood coming from her ear and nose, who said she'd just been attacked by 30-year-old Taurus Tomlinson.
The woman told police that Tomlinson had slammed her head into a dryer before attacking her several more times and then running away with her cell phone.
Officers say they were eventually able to find Tomlinson, and that he tried to run away and jump a fence.
Tomlinson was taken into custody and claimed that he didn't know how the victim would have marks on her, according to police. They say he claimed that he had been in a fight with a drunk who was trying to get into people's houses, and that he had the woman's phone to call someone for help when he was fighting the drunk person.
Tomlinson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including robbery and battery against a pregnant female.