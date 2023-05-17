Man accused of boarding Owensboro school bus during possible overdose, yelling at student

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man who was apparently overdosing was arrested on Wednesday morning after boarding a school bus with students on board, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to a school bus stop at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Hale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, where a man was possibly overdosing.
OPD says officers arrived and found the man on an Owensboro Public Schools bus, yelling at a student.
When officers tried to detain the man, they say he took off running through several yards before being taken into custody.
As he was apprehended, OPD says the man displayed signs of overdose and became unresponsive. Officers say they gave the man Narcan, which appeared to reverse the overdose symptoms.
After being taken to the hospital, the man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail. He was identified by police as 22-year-old Demetrion Chambers of Owensboro.
Chambers faces a long list of charges, including public intoxication, menacing, criminal trespassing, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.