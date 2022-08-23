Man accused of breaking into car at Evansville Walmart, stealing gun from glovebox

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of breaking into a vehicle at the east side Walmart and stealing a handgun from the glovebox.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Walmart store on Burkhardt Road around 1:30 p.m. on Monday after a 911 caller said someone had busted the window of her car and stolen her handgun.
Police arrived in the area and found the suspect after the 911 caller gave them a description to go off of.
EPD says officers pulled the suspect over and identified him as 39-year-old James Rowe. According to police, Rowe wouldn't comply with commands as officers tried to take him into custody. They say Rowe also had blood all over his arms and clothing, and that he kept reaching for his waistband.
After Rowe was taken into custody, police say they found a screwdriver on him and a handgun inside his truck.
According to EPD, Rowe claimed that he had witnessed two people break into the victim's vehicle. He said that he pulled the pair out of the vehicle and took the gun after finding it on the ground.
When asked why Rowe didn't return the gun to the victim, Rowe said he wasn't sure if it was hers and claimed he wanted to give it to police, according to EPD.
When officers looked at Walmart's security camera footage, they say they saw Rowe lingering next the the victim's car for a few minutes before "making contact" with the car.
EPD says no one else was seen on security camera footage at the time, and that blood was also found in the victim's car and glovebox that appeared to have come from Rowe.
Rowe was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including firearm theft, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.